China Sets World Record with 15,974-Drone Sky Show in Liuyang

October 24, 2025 by guest author, John Berkovich

Not even two weeks after the infamous drone disaster that made global headlines, China has set a new Guinness World Record for the largest drone display, with 15,974 synchronized drones lighting up the night sky over Liuyang, Hunan province, on October 17, 2025.

The record-breaking performance – verified by Guinness World Records – surpassed all previous large-scale drone shows and showcased the precision of modern aerial choreography. The drones created vast, fluid formations, including a towering tree, blooming flower, and other animated shapes, transforming the sky into a digital canvas.

Organized by Liuyang Fireworks and Drone Show Company, the event was staged in Liuyang’s Sky Theater, a venue long associated with fireworks innovation. The display was coordinated using high-precision positioning and real-time communication systems to keep thousands of aircraft perfectly aligned.

Officials noted the feat demonstrates China’s growing capability in unmanned aerial performance technology, with applications beyond entertainment, including tourism and cultural promotion, as well as future commercial branding opportunities.

See the video here:

The record dethrones a previous benchmark of 11,908 drones, set in July 2025 in Shenzhen. With Liuyang already known globally as the “hometown of fireworks,” the event marked its transformation into a hub for high-tech aerial displays. With record-breaking ambitions rising, ensuring safety remains paramount — or the next show could make headlines for the wrong reasons.

(Image and video: Xinhua Video/YouTube)