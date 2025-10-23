University of Alabama Business School Modernizes Campus Experience with 22Miles Wayfinding Displays

October 23, 2025 by guest author, John Berkovich

The University of Alabama’s Culverhouse College of Business has taken a big step forward in digital transformation, introducing a unified display and wayfinding network designed to serve its 10,000-plus students, faculty, and visitors. The multi-building deployment, powered by 22Miles technology and Intel NUC hardware, brings a connected, data-driven experience to one of the nation’s leading public business schools.

The college partnered with 22Miles and the university’s Department of Marketing and Communications to replace a fragmented signage system with a single content management platform. This platform powers 10 interactive touchscreen and wayfinding displays across Bidgood, Hewson, and Alston Halls, as well as the Bruno Business Library. The system delivers real-time campus navigation to more than 700 locations and syncs automatically with the university’s event calendar, ensuring accurate, current information for students and guests.

Each touchscreen offers mobile integration through 22Miles’ wayfinding app, giving users turn-by-turn directions directly on their devices. Accessibility and inclusion were important considerations in the design — displays can be repositioned for wheelchair users, include ADA-compliant routing, and support instant translation between English and Spanish.

“It looks awesome. People love it. People interact with it heavily. It’s easy to update, and it’s really just made our lives a lot easier,” said Zach Thomas, Director of Marketing and Communications at the University of Alabama.

The new platform also provides analytics on popular routes and search terms, helping administrators better understand campus flow and engagement. For Culverhouse College, the modernized network bridges the gap between physical infrastructure and the school’s technology-forward curriculum.