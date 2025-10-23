E Ink Meets Home Décor: Aura Launches $499 Picture Frame

October 23, 2025 by guest author, Antonia Hamberger

The digital photo frame brand Aura is launching its first model with an e-paper display. Unlike its other models, which use LCD screens, this new frame features E Ink’s Spectra 6 technology, giving color photos a print-like appearance. Cable-free and designed to run for up to three months on a single battery charge, bringing hallmark convenience of e-paper displays into the home – but at around $499, it ranks among the most expensive in its class.

As with all e-paper displays, the 13.3-inch Aura Ink reflects ambient light but also comes with a front light that automatically adjusts to the surrounding environment and switches off at night. Photos can be uploaded via Wi-Fi, and Aura has implemented its own image-processing algorithm to expand the color range of Spectra 6 – similar to Samsung’s approach with its e-paper signage screens.

JM Hung, Vice President at E Ink, describes Aura Ink as a milestone for the digital picture frame segment, stating the device demonstrates that Spectra 6 technology isn’t just for e-readers or digital signage – it can also enrich everyday life at home.

E Ink notes that e-paper displays generate up to 12,000 times less CO₂ than LCDs and 60,000 times less than paper – though these figures vary widely depending on how often images are updated.