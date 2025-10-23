Iconic Media Façade at Romanian Shopping Centre Receives Absen LED Upgrade

October 23, 2025 by guest author, John Berkovich

Bucharest’s landmark Cocor Shopping Centre has completed a full-scale modernization of its massive digital façade, replacing an aging display system with new-generation LED technology from Absen. The project, delivered by Romanian integrator Eltek, re-establishes the site as a focal point for DooH advertising in the city.

According to the operators, the original display – long a signature of Bucharest’s retail district – had become costly to maintain and energy inefficient. A structural review revealed that the existing mounting system was incompatible with newer LED panels, prompting a complete rebuild of both the mechanical and media infrastructure. Eltek’s team dismantled the old system, redesigned the support frame using modular Sikla components, and implemented a hybrid fiber and CAT6A network to enable synchronized playback across all seven LED zones.

The upgrade uses Absen’s A0621 outdoor LED solution, which features an IP65 protection rating for dust and water resistance. The panels deliver a brightness of 7,500 nits and a refresh rate of 15,000 Hz. The aluminum housing allows service access from both the front and rear, simplifying maintenance and reducing downtime.

“Absen’s technology impressed us with its brightness, reliability, and engineering precision,” said Marian Iancu, A/V Design Engineer at ELTEK. “Working with them allowed us to rebuild Cocor’s media façade to modern standards both visually and structurally.”

Benjamin Phelps, Retail Industry Director at Absen, added: “The Cocor project is a perfect example of how our LED technology can transform a city landmark into a resilient, high-impact communication platform.”

Now fully upgraded, the Cocor façade operates continuously with centralized control and real-time adaptability.

(Images: Absen)