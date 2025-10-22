Velocity Strengthens Leadership Team to Drive Growth in Hospitality and Senior Living

October 22, 2025 by guest author, John Berkovich

Velocity, a managed technology solutions provider for multi-location enterprises, has expanded its executive team with the addition of two industry veterans – Don Moore as Chief Experience Officer and Derrick Brian as Vice President of Sales – to accelerate its momentum in the hospitality and senior living sectors.

The pair brings more than five decades of combined experience in technology, guest connectivity, and managed services. Both will report to Chief Sales Officer Weston McDonald.

With the addition of Don and Derrick to our team, Velocity is extremely well-positioned to accelerate our growth in the hospitality and senior living industries,” said McDonald.

Moore joins Velocity after senior roles at GuestTek and TekSecute Technology Group, bringing more than 30 years of experience in telecom, managed Wi-Fi, and IPTV. As CXO, he’ll focus on growing Velocity’s footprint across hospitality, senior living, multi-dwelling, and campus markets.

As Vice President of Sales, Brian brings more than 25 years of experience in technology solutions, sales, and product innovation, including leadership roles at KoolConnect, GuestTek, and TekSecute Technology Group.

The leadership moves build on Velocity’s growing digital media operations – an area that emerged naturally from its managed-services backbone. “We’re a managed-services company asking, what else can we do on that connection? That’s what led us into digital out-of-home,” said John McCauley, Velocity’s SVP of Digital Media, in a podcast with Sixteen:Nine.

Founded in 2005, Velocity provides managed technology and connectivity services – from Wi-Fi and voice to digital signage and DooH media – supported by a network spanning 21 redundant data centers and more than 5,500 certified field technicians across North America.

(image: Velocity)