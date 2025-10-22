Moki and Carousel Expand Partnership to Simplify Scalable Digital Signage Management

October 22, 2025 by guest author, John Berkovich

Moki, a mobile device management (MDM) platform, and Carousel, a cloud-based digital signage content management system (CMS), have expanded their partnership to streamline the deployment and control of large-scale signage networks.

The two companies first partnered in 2021 to integrate Carousel’s CMS with Moki’s device management capabilities. The strengthened 2025 collaboration brings deeper alignment between teams, cross-training, coordinated marketing, and a unified go-to-market strategy aimed at helping organizations operate secure, easily managed signage networks.

The joint solution provides a single ecosystem for managing content and device control across Android, iOS, and BrightSign platforms. It supports zero-touch deployment, remote management, and kiosk-mode lockdowns to prevent tampering, while real-time monitoring helps ensure reliable performance at scale.

“Moki and Carousel share the same vision: to simplify complex deployments and give organizations confidence in managing their signage networks,” said Travis Phillips, General Manager at Moki.

The enhanced partnership includes co-branded solution demos, proof-of-concept environments, and new training and support programs for partners and resellers – further strengthening the companies’ commitment to simplifying content and device management at scale.