M-Cube and Megapixel Showcase Immersive Digital Design in London

October 22, 2025 by guest author, John Berkovich

M-Cube, in partnership with Megapixel, recently hosted an event at the Ventana Experience Centre in London exploring how immersive digital technology is reshaping retail, hospitality, and corporate environments.

The sessions brought together professionals from retail, architecture, and AV consulting, featuring presentations from Sky, digital artist Ryan Koopmans, and design specialists who discussed how creative content and architectural design can merge to produce measurable brand impact.

Damon Crowhurst, Sales Director at Megapixel, opened the event, followed by a discussion between John Magill, European Head of Store Design & Merchandising at Sky, and Iffat Chaudhry of M-Cube, who detailed the integration of transparent LED displays in Sky’s flagship stores. Ross Pedgrift, M-Cube UK Country Manager, closed the day with remarks on how cross-industry collaboration is driving more engaging, data-driven environments.

The event highlights the growing momentum around immersive digital design as brands seek scalable ways to connect creativity, architecture, and technology in physical spaces.