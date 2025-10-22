DSE 2025 winners

2025 Dizzie Awards Recognize Standouts in Digital Signage and Experiential Design

October 22, 2025 by guest author, John Berkovich

The 2025 Dizzie Awards have been presented at DSE in San Diego, honoring creativity and technical excellence across digital signage and experiential design.

According to the award team, this year’s winners reflect how content, technology, and design continue to merge — delivering more immersive, connected, and measurable audience experiences.

Projects recognized span brand activations, interactive environments, and large-scale digital installations that demonstrate innovation in both storytelling and system integration. 

Corporate Environments

Digital-Out-Of-Home

Educational Environments

Entertainment & Recreation

Experiential Design & Planning

Healthcare Environments

Hospitality

Public Spaces

Restaurants, Bars & Foodservice

Retail Environments

Sustainable Solution

Transportation

Venues

Digital Signage Content of the Year

The Trailblazer Award

The Emerging Talent Award

If you would like more information about DSE, you can read it here

Leave a comment