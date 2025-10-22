2025 Dizzie Awards Recognize Standouts in Digital Signage and Experiential Design
October 22, 2025 by guest author, John Berkovich
The 2025 Dizzie Awards have been presented at DSE in San Diego, honoring creativity and technical excellence across digital signage and experiential design.
According to the award team, this year’s winners reflect how content, technology, and design continue to merge — delivering more immersive, connected, and measurable audience experiences.
Projects recognized span brand activations, interactive environments, and large-scale digital installations that demonstrate innovation in both storytelling and system integration.
Corporate Environments
- Zoom’s London Experience Center, submitted by Electrosonic
Digital-Out-Of-Home
- Pavilion by RAMS – 3D Villa LED Digital OOH, submitted by Dreambox Visual Communications
Educational Environments
- Comets Landing – UTD’s AVRich Esports & Gaming Hub for Learning, Competition, and Community, submitted by AVI-SPL
Entertainment & Recreation
- Museum of Art + Light (MoA+L), submitted by Diversified
Experiential Design & Planning
- Pavilion by RAMS – Digital Experience & Sales Center, submitted by Dreambox Visual Communications
Healthcare Environments
- Digital Transformation of the San Diego Humane Society’s Adoption Center, submitted by Ground Support Labs
Hospitality
- Kompose Kissimmee Hotel – Immersive Lobby Experience with 3D Anamorphic Content, submitted by Render Impact
Public Spaces
- Dubai Mall Digital Fountain, submitted by Blue Rhine Industries
Restaurants, Bars & Foodservice
- Grand House Bar Visual Experience, submitted by Render Impact
Retail Environments
- Moose Knuckles’ Royal Mount Montreal – The Weather-Triggered Digital Skylight, submitted by Stingray Group
Sustainable Solution
- Climate. Knowledge. Action. – A Sustainable Exhibition Experience, submitted by easescreen
Transportation
- The Moment Tower Digital Experience at SFO, submitted by Clear Channel Outdoor – Airports Division
Venues
- Digital Transformation at the Rogers Arena, submitted by Creative Realities
Digital Signage Content of the Year
- ARTPORT – Digital Art Installation in Terminal 2 Departure Hall, submitted by Moment Factory
The Trailblazer Award
- Stuart Armstrong, Managing Director/Founder, AAG Consulting
The Emerging Talent Award
- Arianne Wotzka, Senior Project Manager – Digital Experience Design, Gensler
If you would like more information about DSE, you can read it here.
Leave a comment