2025 Dizzie Awards Recognize Standouts in Digital Signage and Experiential Design

October 22, 2025 by guest author, John Berkovich

The 2025 Dizzie Awards have been presented at DSE in San Diego, honoring creativity and technical excellence across digital signage and experiential design.

According to the award team, this year’s winners reflect how content, technology, and design continue to merge — delivering more immersive, connected, and measurable audience experiences.

Projects recognized span brand activations, interactive environments, and large-scale digital installations that demonstrate innovation in both storytelling and system integration.

Corporate Environments

Zoom’s London Experience Center, submitted by Electrosonic

Digital-Out-Of-Home

Pavilion by RAMS – 3D Villa LED Digital OOH, submitted by Dreambox Visual Communications

Educational Environments

Comets Landing – UTD’s AVRich Esports & Gaming Hub for Learning, Competition, and Community, submitted by AVI-SPL

Entertainment & Recreation

Museum of Art + Light (MoA+L), submitted by Diversified

Experiential Design & Planning

Pavilion by RAMS – Digital Experience & Sales Center, submitted by Dreambox Visual Communications

Healthcare Environments

Digital Transformation of the San Diego Humane Society’s Adoption Center, submitted by Ground Support Labs

Hospitality

Kompose Kissimmee Hotel – Immersive Lobby Experience with 3D Anamorphic Content, submitted by Render Impact

Public Spaces

Dubai Mall Digital Fountain, submitted by Blue Rhine Industries

Restaurants, Bars & Foodservice

Grand House Bar Visual Experience, submitted by Render Impact

Retail Environments

Moose Knuckles’ Royal Mount Montreal – The Weather-Triggered Digital Skylight, submitted by Stingray Group

Sustainable Solution

Climate. Knowledge. Action. – A Sustainable Exhibition Experience, submitted by easescreen

Transportation

The Moment Tower Digital Experience at SFO, submitted by Clear Channel Outdoor – Airports Division

Venues

Digital Transformation at the Rogers Arena, submitted by Creative Realities

Digital Signage Content of the Year

ARTPORT – Digital Art Installation in Terminal 2 Departure Hall, submitted by Moment Factory

The Trailblazer Award

Stuart Armstrong, Managing Director/Founder, AAG Consulting

The Emerging Talent Award

Arianne Wotzka, Senior Project Manager – Digital Experience Design, Gensler

If you would like more information about DSE, you can read it here.