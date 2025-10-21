NEP Group Secures US$700 Million Equity Injection as 26North Leads Expansion Effort

October 21, 2025 by guest author, John Berkovich

Media-services provider NEP Group announced that it has secured a US$700 million equity investment led by 26North Partners, which will join existing majority shareholder The Carlyle Group in backing NEP’s next phase of growth. Simultaneously, NEP completed a global debt-refinancing package designed to strengthen its balance sheet and create room for investments in its global operations, product development, and strategic partnerships.

“This transaction underscores conviction in the company’s future,” said Martin Stewart, CEO, NEP Group, adding that NEP will “begin its next 40 years with great momentum.”

26North – founded in 2022 by Josh Harris and managing over US$30 billion in assets – said the investment aligns with NEP’s strategy of backing global market leaders at the intersection of media and live events.

“NEP represents the kind of business we seek to invest in: a global market leader with a stellar reputation for service delivery, technical expertise and innovation that keeps customers coming back,” said Mark Weinberg, head of private equity at 26North.

Industry observers note the move follows 26North’s acquisition of AV integrator AVI‑SPL earlier this year, as reported by Sixteen:Nine, With the new capital and refinancing in place, NEP aims to accelerate its global coverage of premium live productions, which already includes the Olympics, the Super Bowl, Wimbledon, and the World Cup, and to deepen its technology platform offering.