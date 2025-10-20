Poppulo Highlights AI Developments at 2025 Pop Summit in Denver

October 20, 2025 by guest author, Stefan Schieker

More than 100 enterprise partners and clients came together in Denver last week for the 2025 Pop Summit, where Poppulo revealed new developments in AI-powered digital signage and multi-channel communication. The event marked the return of Poppulo’s in-person partner conference and and outlined how it is using Agentic AI to link employee and customer communication systems.

Focus on AI in Communication Technology

Poppulo, which manages over 550,000 digital signage touchpoints for some of the largest U.S. enterprises, is positioning itself at the forefront of AI integration in workplace and customer communication. In her keynote, CEO Ruth Fornell said that effective communication depends on delivering the right information to the right audience at the right time. She noted that Poppulo’s tools deliver on this promise across a range of sectors, including aviation, healthcare, hospitality, retail, and corporate environments.

Data-Driven Digital Signage

The two-day summit concentrated on how data and AI are shaping the next phase of digital signage. Demonstrations showed how Agentic AI can adjust content based on context, audience, and performance data, turning screens into more responsive communication points rather than static displays.

invidis/Sixteen:Nine contributed to the program with market updates, international trends, and external perspectives.

Sessions and product updates

Conference sessions explored several technical developments and use cases, including:

AI Agents and Contextual Data: Using data to make signage adaptive and measurable.

Self-Service Integrations and Workflow Tools: Designed to improve operational efficiency and demonstrate ROI.

Poppulo also announced a series of platform updates, including:

A redesigned user interface for better accessibility.

An updated Universal Web Player compatible with both SoC and media-player environments.

New Agentic AI features, including tools for network analysis and automated content creation.

Expanded integrations with systems such as Microsoft Teams Rooms, Canva, and Workato’s AI platform.

Overall, the event reflected the big trend toward AI-supported digital communication systems. And how digital signage is evolving from isolated display units to connected tools that can adjust messaging in real time based on context and performance data.