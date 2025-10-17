LG Simplifies Hybrid Collaboration with Express Install Teams Rooms Kit

October 17, 2025 by guest author, John Berkovich

LG Electronics USA has launched the “Express Install” video conferencing solution for Microsoft Teams Rooms, combining an LG 4K UHD display, Jabra PanaCast 50 video bar, and Salamander Designs Acadia tabletop stand in one package designed for deployment in under 90 minutes.

The system aims to accelerate meeting room upgrades without wall drilling or complex setup. The Acadia stand conceals cables and hardware for a clean finish, while the PanaCast 50 — certified for Teams — uses three 13-MP cameras to capture a 180-degree 4K view and eight microphones for clear, room-balanced sound.

LG’s UR640S displays, offered in 43- to 65-inch models, deliver 4K resolution and 330 nits of brightness, with CEC control for automatic wake and sleep. Together, the components form a turnkey collaboration kit designed to help organizations quickly enable hybrid meeting spaces.