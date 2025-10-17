Cadbury’s Heroes Outdoor Campaign Delivers Record-Breaking Result

October 17, 2025 by guest author, John Berkovich

Cadbury’s latest Heroes outdoor campaign has achieved a record 5.9 Stars on System1’s Test Your Ad platform — the highest score ever awarded to an out-of-home advertisement. The advertisements show a series of chocolates from Cadbury’s Heroes collection rebranded with the names of iconic pop culture figures.

Two creatives, Pride and Prejudice and Queen, earned the top 5.9-Star rating, while Robin Hood scored 5.8. The accompanying TV spot also reached 5.9. By comparison, the average outdoor ad scores just 2.5 Stars.

System1’s Star Rating measures emotional response, which is a key predictor of long-term brand growth. The Cadbury campaign reimagines Heroes chocolates as pop culture icons, creating a humorous “double-take” effect that boosts recognition and recall.

“Cadbury has nailed a brilliantly simple and unmistakably Cadbury ad,” said Andrew Tindall, SVP Partnerships at System1. “It is another masterclass in using distinctive assets like color, tone and emotion to stay front of mind and build long-term brand love.”