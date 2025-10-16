Photos: Smiles, Brews, and Industry Banter at “Tales & Ales” in NYC

October 16, 2025 by guest author, Antonia Hamberger

On Tuesday, the XUSC crew hosted one of their industry-wide known get-togethers. They’re often – but not always – held in local breweries in the context of a big trade show or conference, giving industry professionals the chance to do some bonding over a few glasses of something golden and frothy.

This week’s gathering, dubbed Tales & Ales, took over Talea Beer in NYC. It came during a week packed with Digital Signage & DooH industry events in the city: Monday featured the DSF’s Signage Social, and Wednesday hosted the DPAA’s Global Summit. Chances are, most attendees ran into each other multiple times.

The XUSC organizers around Bryan Meszaros of Openeye Global always make sure their events have a genuinely laid-back vibe, giving industry folks a chance to just chat and have fun instead of sprinting from one meeting to the next, barely managing a five-minute chat – as typical for the big trade shows.

Judging from the smiles and the full glasses in the photos, Tales & Ales delivered on that promise:

XUSC also put together a video capturing the atmosphere:

