Glass-Media and Samsung Partner on Re-Usable Signage Built for Rapid Deployment

October 16, 2025 by guest author, John Berkovich

Dallas-based Glass Media has engineered a new digital signage line using Samsung’s commercial-grade displays and a modular housing that is designed for repeated use and upcycling, called “Fibrecraft.” The product line is positioned as a customizable, sustainable signage solution and is now rolling out across Samsung’s ecosystem in North America.

Apart from is modular structure, the Fibrecraft line is designed to be light-weight, making them suitable for venues that require fast-to-install and movable displays, like convention centers, retail pop-ups, or hotels.

For content management, analytics, and remote management, the displays integrate with Samsung’s VXT cloud platform.

The first rollout took place at the Walton Arts Center in Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA, where Glass-Media delivered three custom Fibrecraft displays for the Art of Wine 2025 event, saying delivery was possible in less than two weeks.

This isn’t the first time Glass-Media has partnered with Samsung for a custom-built signage solution. Earlier product collaborations included an outdoor, battery-powered, portable display using Samsung’s OH24 display.