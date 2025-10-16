Creative Realities Doubles Size with Acquisition of Cineplex Digital Media

October 16, 2025 by guest author, Florian Rotberg

Creative Realities (CRI) has taken a major step in reshaping its business by acquiring Cineplex Digital Media (CDM) in a deal valued at roughly USD 50 million (CAD 70 million). The all-cash transaction significantly expands CRI’s reach beyond the U.S. and doubles its operational scale, marking one of the most notable consolidation moves in the North American digital signage sector this year.

Headquartered in Toronto, CDM ranks among Canada’s top digital signage integrators and is a recognized force in Digital Out-of-Home (DooH) advertising. The company focuses on five core verticals – quick-service restaurants, banking, retail, shopping malls, and lottery networks – and reported approximately USD 40 million in revenue for 2024, with projections of 25% growth in 2025. More than 60% of CDM’s revenue is recurring, underscoring the strength of its managed services model.

CDM currently oversees 30,000 endpoints across 6,000 locations, supporting major brands such as AMC Theatres, Tim Hortons, Scotiabank, RBC, and soon the North Carolina Education Lottery retail rollout. The acquisition also includes Canada’s largest mall-based DooH network, featuring over 750 screens.

For CRI, this isn’t just about scale – it’s about strategic positioning. CEO Rick Mills anticipates the combined entity will surpass USD 100 million in annual revenue by 2026, with Adjusted EBITDA margins climbing into the high teens and eventually topping 20% as synergies take hold. Mills emphasized that the acquisition strengthens CRI’s ability to deliver end-to-end solutions across North America, a critical advantage as enterprise clients increasingly demand global service capabilities.

The purchase was funded through a mix of debt and equity, including a $36 million senior term loan. CDM’s leadership team will remain in place, ensuring operational continuity and leveraging local expertise during integration.

invidis Comment: CRI’s Bold Move Shakes Up North American Digital Signage CEO Rick Mills surprised the industry with today’s announcement of Creative Realities acquiring Cineplex Digital Media (CDM). While CDM was widely seen as a likely candidate for sale, few expected CRI to emerge as the buyer. For months, industry chatter painted CRI as vulnerable – its low market cap and tensions with a rebellious shareholder fueled persistent rumors of a potential sale rather than expansion. Instead, CRI has flipped the narrative. By acquiring CDM, the U.S.-based integrator doubles its annual revenue and secures a strong foothold in Canada, including a major DooH network and marquee clients across QSR, banking, and retail. This is more than just a growth play: CRI is driving consolidation, not being consumed by it. The deal also comes with a layer of familiarity. CRI’s Chief Strategy Officer, George Sautter, spent more than a decade in senior roles at CDM, giving CRI insider knowledge of the business and its culture. That could prove invaluable as integration begins. With pro-forma revenues projected to exceed $100 million by 2026, CRI is positioning itself as a serious contender in the North American digital signage market. For an industry where scale and recurring revenue increasingly define success, this move signals that CRI is not just surviving – it’s playing an active role in the consolidation wave.