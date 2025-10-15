Spectrio Adds Programmatic DooH Monetization Through Screenverse Integration

October 15, 2025 by guest author, Antonia Hamberger

Spectrio has teamed up with programmatic DooH platform Screenverse, giving customers a way to connect their digital signage networks to automated ad sales and create new opportunities to generate revenue from their screens.

With this integration, companies can set aside portions of their screen time for advertisers, enabling them to turn unused airtime into income. Given Spectrio’s customer base of large organizations, the partnership is expected to bring Screenverse’s DooH network into the enterprise space, adding screens in commercial locations to its ad sales platform.

From PR:

Spectrio, a premier provider of digital signage solutions for enterprise environments, today announced a strategic partnership with Screenverse, a leading programmatic digital out-of-home (DOOH) monetization partner. This collaboration further enhances Spectrio’s existing monetization capabilities within its extensive ecosystem of network partners, while marking a pivotal entry for Screenverse into the enterprise space.

This partnership empowers Spectrio’s network of partners with a powerful revenue stream through programmatic digital out-of-home (DOOH) advertising. By integrating Screenverse’s programmatic DOOH capabilities, Spectrio’s partners can seamlessly offer their clients an avenue to Screenverse’s advertising clients, driving incremental revenue on a per-screen basis. Screenverse will bring its cutting-edge programmatic DOOH technology to a broader range of businesses, further solidifying its position as a leader in the programmatic digital out-of-home (prDOOH) advertising landscape.

“This partnership reflects our shared vision to bring modern advertising infrastructure to every connected screen,” said David Weinfeld, CEO of Screenverse. “By connecting Spectrio’s robust network with Screenverse’s programmatic monetization platform, we’re creating a new path for businesses to generate incremental revenue while enhancing the overall value of their digital signage investment.”

A key benefit of this partnership for Spectrio customers is the ability to offset monthly licensing fees through a turnkey model that enables screens to participate in premium, brand-safe ad campaigns without additional operational burden. The additional revenue generated through programmatic DOOH advertising provides a tangible financial advantage, enhancing the value proposition of Spectrio’s digital signage solutions. This incremental ad revenue can help offset monthly licensing fees, reinvest in screen expansion, and improve ROI across locations.

“Spectrio has always focused on delivering solutions that drive engagement and measurable business impact,” said Ron Levac, Chief Innovation Officer. “Partnering with Screenverse allows us to offer our customers access to top tier campaigns—turning every screen into a monetizable media opportunity.”

Together, Spectrio and Screenverse are enabling a scalable, transparent, and sustainable ad ecosystem that benefits advertisers, media owners, and technology partners alike. As demand for premium, contextually relevant digital environments continues to surge, this partnership positions both companies at the forefront of innovation in the converging worlds of digital signage and programmatic media.