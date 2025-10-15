Leyard LED Wall Enhances Emergency Response at Czech Dispatch Center

October 15, 2025 by guest author, John Berkovich

Leyard Europe has supplied an advanced LED video wall to the Emergency Medical Services of the Pardubice Region in the Czech Republic, creating a high-performance command hub for coordinating regional medical responses.

The new system, delivered in partnership with Prague-based integrator AV Media, features a 3-by-1.7 meter (9.8-by-5.6 feet) video wall built from 25 Leyard VDS Series panels with an ultra-fine 0.7 mm pixel pitch. The installation provides sharp, real-time visualization of multiple data feeds, including ambulance and helicopter locations, mapping, and operational alerts.

Serving as the region’s central dispatch center, ZZS Pardubice manages about 150 incidents daily through 32 ambulance vehicles stationed across 18 locations. Clarity is critical, as dispatchers must make rapid, life-saving decisions in a non-stop 24-hour environment.

The LED wall is powered by Leyard’s Netpix Video Wall Controller, which consolidates various inputs to present dynamic visual data across the display. Designed for reliability, the system supports extended operating hours in high-stress conditions typical of emergency control rooms.

“The integration of Leyard’s LED technology provides a seamless overview of real-time operations and improves decision-making during emergencies,” said Ondřej Viselka, consultant at AV Media. “Leyard’s technical support and collaboration ensured we delivered a solution that enhances ZZS Pardubice’s capabilities.”

Renáta Ningerová, Head Operator at ZZS Pardubice, added: “With the LED wall, we can instantly track all vehicles and helicopters. The clarity and precision of the visuals are invaluable during high-priority cases.”

The project demonstrates how advanced visualization can improve real-time coordination in critical care environments.