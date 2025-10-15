Digital Signage Folks Take Over Google Chrome Offices in NYC

October 15, 2025 by guest author, Antonia Hamberger

The digital signage family cozied up at Google Chrome in NYC on Monday for DSF’s Signage Social, kicking off a hectic week of Digital Signage and DooH events in Midtown. According to our friends at DSF, the turnout was great and the crowd included people from across the digital signage ecosystem, from DooH media networks to integrators, manufacturers, and content providers.

A panel led by Bryan Meszaros of Openeye Global featured Navori’s Jeff Weitzman and Daniel Seeley from Duggal Visual Solutions chatting about “Retail Activations & In-Store Trends.”

Here are a few photos of the evening – though if you want the full selfie experience, Linkedin is the place to go.

Monday’s NYC event was followed up by Tuesday’s DPAA Global Summit, and the “Tales & Ales” mixer, organized by XUSC.