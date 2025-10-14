Kumulus and Brightsign Bring Interactive Storytelling to Svalbard Museum

October 14, 2025 by guest author, John Berkovich

Who says there’s not much to see and do above the Arctic Circle? The Svalbard Museum in Longyearbyen, Norway, has been reimagined as an interactive experience that blends cultural heritage with digital storytelling.

The museum, located at 78 degrees North and dedicated to preserving Arctic history, had long relied on static displays. To create a more engaging, universal experience for its international audience, it turned to Copenhagen-based Kumulus Agency.

At the heart of the new installation are Brightsign HD5 and XC2055 players, driving exhibits designed for discovery. Prehistoric bones embedded with RFID tags trigger animations, motion sensors awaken a polar cub, and a glowing LED sphere responds to touch with visualizations of melting ice. The centerpiece is a 13-meter (42.6 feet) projection wall where the Aurora Borealis shimmers in synchronized 4K.

All exhibits run on Brightauthor Connected and BrightsignOS. Nexmosphere sensors and directional audio complete the immersive experience.

“The Brightside system was simple to implement, worked seamlessly with the Nexmosphere accessories, and enabled us to convey the story of Svalbard in the way we envisioned,” said Jeppe Stouby Mortensen, Partner at Kumulus Agency.

Museum Director Eystein Markusson added, “The installations have added another layer of interactivity and motion to our exhibitions, helping people learn about the fascinating nature and environment of the high Arctic.”

(Images: Ragnhild Utne/Svalbard Museum)