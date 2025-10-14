Korbyt Expands Digital Signage Portfolio with New Line of Media Players

October 14, 2025 by guest author, John Berkovich

Korbyt has announced a new lineup of digital signage media players designed to integrate with its Korbyt Anywhere content management system (CMS). The series includes the Aries III Fanless Signage Player, Orion 4K Signage Player, and Vega Multi-Zone Signage Player – each built for different performance and management needs.

Andrew Gildin, VP of Channel Sales & Revenue Operations at Korbyt, said the goal is to give enterprises reliable, scalable options for managing their display networks. “With these players, customers get flexible performance tiers and standard features like Out-of-Band management, 4K playback, and secure cloud administration,” he said.

The Aries III Fanless Signage Player targets large-scale installations and runs on AMD Ryzen Embedded processors with integrated Vega graphics, supporting 4K UHD video. Its fanless design reduces noise and maintenance, while Out-of-Band (OOB) management enables remote control and recovery if the network goes down.

The Orion 4K Signage Player, built on Intel’s N97 platform, offers enhanced graphics performance with power-saving technology and OOB remote access for recovery or updates.

The Vega Multi-Zone Signage Player, powered by Brightsign, is designed for high-traffic environments and supports layouts that run multiple content streams simultaneously, making it suitable for retail, transportation, and corporate spaces.

All three players are pre-configured for the Korbyt Anywhere CMS and support Brightsign OS and Windows 11. The lineup will begin shipping in the fourth quarter of 2025.