Drone Show Turns To Disaster in China

October 14, 2025 by guest author, John Berkovich

What was meant to be an aerial ballet of drones and fireworks became a nightmare. In Liuyang, Hunan Province, China, officials launched a drone-fireworks spectacle titled “October: The Sound of Blooming Flowers.” Instead of ethereal light patterns, hundreds of drones malfunctioned shortly after takeoff – spiraling out of formation, crashing mid-air, and in some cases bursting into flames that sent fiery debris raining down on spectators.

Video showed people ducking behind chairs or sprinting for safety. Fortunately, officials confirmed no fatalities or serious injuries. Fires ignited by falling debris were quickly extinguished, though one blaze spread to a nearby forest.

The disaster was caught on video by several onlookers.

Liuyang, long known as China’s fireworks capital, regularly stages ambitious drone-fireworks displays. But this disaster has reignited concern over safety in these high-tech spectacles and whether regulations can keep pace with ambition. New world records for the largest drone shows are frequently set in Chinese cities, yet safety and security isn’t always the top priority.

The global drone show industry is valued at roughly €339 million (US$395 million), with about a third of that coming from North America. Using ultra-bright, individually controllable LEDs, these drones can form intricate aerial designs visible from up to four miles (seven kilometers) away.

(Image and video: YouTube)