Buffalo Launches Smart Curb Pilot to Digitize Downtown Streets

October 14, 2025 by guest author, John Berkovich

The City of Buffalo, New York, USA, is moving forward with Smart Curb Buffalo. This pilot program will introduce real-time digital signage and street-level sensors designed to improve traffic flow, parking management, and emergency communication.

Funded through the U.S. Department of Transportation’s SMART Grant program, the initiative marks a significant step in the city’s push toward connected, data-driven infrastructure.

“This initiative brings digital and -paper signage, real-time sensors, and data-driven communication directly to our streets,” said Mayor Christopher Scanlon. “These new signs will display parking information, emergency alerts, and event notifications in real time, helping residents, visitors, and businesses stay informed while ensuring emergency vehicles can move quickly and safely.”

The system will use a network of curbside sensors and digital displays to deliver instant updates on parking availability, traffic conditions, and street closures. During emergencies or major events, the signage can shift to show evacuation routes or other critical messages.

The pilot will debut in three high-traffic districts: the Buffalo Niagara Medical Campus, Canalside, and the Chippewa Street entertainment corridor – each selected for their mix of congestion, accessibility demands, and pedestrian activity.

Installation of the sensor network will continue through the end of 2025, followed by the rollout of LCD screens in early 2026 and full electronic signage later that spring.

City officials said Smart Curb Buffalo will help the city analyze parking patterns, occupancy trends, and emergency coordination needs, while stressing that the system will not collect personal information from drivers.

(Image: Michael Mroziak/Buffalo Toronto Public Media)