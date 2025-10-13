Legrand AV Opens New Minnetonka Headquarters to Unite Teams and Foster Innovation

October 13, 2025 by guest author, John Berkovich

Legrand AV has officially opened its new 98,000-square-foot headquarters in Minnetonka, a suburb of Minneapolis, USA – a facility designed to bring together multiple business functions under one roof while advancing the company’s growth goals.

The new site consolidates marketing, sales, product management, engineering, finance, IT, customer care, and operations into a single collaborative hub. The building integrates Legrand AV’s own technologies across lighting, infrastructure, and audiovisual systems and features flexible workspaces and abundant natural light. According to the company, nearly all furniture was reused or sourced pre-owned.

The October 1 opening ceremony included remarks from Brian DiBella, president and CEO of Legrand North and Central America, and Pam Hoppel, president of Legrand AV. Both emphasized that the headquarters represents a long-term investment in people, innovation, and sustainable growth. “It was designed as a place where our teams can thrive and collaborate, our culture can grow, and our long-term strategy can take root,” said DiBella.

As part of Legrand’s Better Communities program, employees and guests partnered with local nonprofits ICA Food Shelf and Project Linus to assemble weekend food bags and blankets for children in need. The event concluded with a Burr Oak tree dedication – a symbolic nod to the company’s roots and its plans to grow sustainably in the years ahead.