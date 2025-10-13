F1 Arcade to Open Flagship Venue at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas

October 13, 2025 by guest author, John Berkovich

Formula 1’s social-gaming and hospitality brand, F1 Arcade, is bringing its largest U.S. venue to the Las Vegas Strip this week. The two-level, 21,000-square-foot attraction will open inside The Forum Shops at Caesars Palace, offering guests a mix of high-energy racing simulation and upscale dining overlooking one of the world’s most famous boulevards.

Developed by Kindred Concepts in collaboration with Formula 1, F1 Arcade combines full-motion racing simulators, curated food and cocktails, and an atmosphere modeled after a modern motorsport lounge. The Las Vegas location will feature more than 80 simulators, a 41-foot-long central bar, and a terrace with Strip views, as well as private-event areas totaling more than 3,500 square feet.

“We are incredibly excited to bring the F1 Arcade experience to the vibrant Las Vegas Strip following the successful launch of our first U.S. location in Boston Seaport,” said Jon Gardner, U.S. president of F1 Arcade.

The opening marks the next step in F1 Arcade’s ambitious expansion across the United States. The brand debuted in London before opening in Boston earlier this year, with a Washington, D.C., venue scheduled for this autumn. In total, F1 Arcade plans to open 30 locations worldwide within the next five years as Formula 1’s popularity continues to surge among American audiences.

(Images F1 Arcade)