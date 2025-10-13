Dutch Media Museum Goes Paperless with Philips E-Paper Displays

October 13, 2025 by guest author, John Berkovich

The Beeld & Geluid media museum in Hilversum, near Amsterdam, has replaced many of their printed posters with e-paper displays. Battery-powered 25-inch Philips Tableaux screens now stand on wooden mounts in front of the museum’s colorful glass façade and throughout the media archive, taking the place of traditional poster stands.

The new e-paper screens show up-to-date information for visitors using static images. Each image change consumes just 0.0025 kWh — only a fraction of the energy needed to boil a kettle.

Powered by Android SoC, the Tableaux displays can be updated remotely. According to display supplier PPDS, the switch has already led to immediate savings in both resources and time. The museum’s paper use and printing costs have also gone down.

“We are very pleased to be able to welcome our visitors with these most sustainable e-paper displays. Perfect to highlight innovation in action and the ongoing story of AV here,” said Hylke Thiry of Beeld & Geluid.

Also known as the Sound & Vision Museum, Beeld & Geluid houses one of the largest media archives in the world. Visitors can explore the evolution of media across decades — from radio and television programs to video games, podcasts, and social media.