Radio City Music Hall Upgrades to Sphere Immersive Sound Technology

October 10, 2025 by guest author, John Berkovich

New York City’s Radio City Music Hall is entering a new era of performance with the installation of Sphere Immersive Sound, the advanced audio system developed for The Sphere in Las Vegas. When it debuts during the 2025 Christmas Spectacular Starring the Radio City Rockettes, the venue, nearly a century old and with a capacity of 6,000, will join a small group of theaters equipped with one of the most sophisticated live sound systems in the world.

Built on 3D audio beamforming and wave field synthesis, the system delivers precise, uniform sound to every seat – whether in the orchestra or the upper mezzanine. More than 7,000 individually amplified loudspeaker drivers ensure consistent clarity and volume throughout the hall. For performers and engineers, the platform also enables spatial mixing, directing different sounds to defined points within the theater.

An AV Interactive feature noted that Sphere’s technology demonstrates how “audio and visuals can coexist in peace,” overcoming long-standing design conflicts between sound systems and large-scale visual displays. That same integration philosophy guides the Radio City installation, ensuring immersive audio without compromising sightlines or the venue’s architectural character.

Sphere Immersive Sound was developed in collaboration with Berlin-based audio company Holoplot, a specialist in 3D beamforming and wave field synthesis. Sphere Entertainment first invested in Holoplot in 2018 and completed a full acquisition in 2024, bringing the company in-house to secure tighter control over its proprietary audio technology. Holoplot systems power both Sphere Las Vegas and the newly equipped Radio City Music Hall.

Developed for The Sphere in Las Vegas and implemented at New York’s Beacon Theatre, the technology’s installation at Radio City marks its largest deployment to date in a historic performance venue.