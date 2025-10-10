Juici Patties Adds Drive-Thru Signage at Drax Hall, Jamaica

October 10, 2025 by guest author, John Berkovich

Juici Patties has rolled out its first drive-thru digital signage system at its new Drax Hall location in St. Ann, Jamaica. The installation, supplied by Main Event Entertainment Group and built around Peerless-AV’s outdoor digital menu board, marks a step toward modernizing operations for the island’s largest patty franchise.

Operated by Golden Grain Baking Company Limited, the Drax Hall branch is part of Juici Patties’ network of 65 locations in Jamaica and Florida. Situated at the Drax Hall Boot Service Station, the restaurant benefits from steady traffic along a major corridor. Franchise owners Glen and Shermaine O’Conner had already worked with Main Event for indoor digital menu boards for other Juici Patties outlets.

For this project, Main Event used Peerless-AV’s KOF555-3 Outdoor Digital Menu Board, which supports a 55-inch LG display and includes accessories such as a microphone kit, media player shelf, and internal fan system. The design allows for future upgrades, including the option to convert nearby static panels to digital displays.

Installation was completed in May 2025 after several months of coordination among engineers, contractors, and suppliers. The system connects to Scala’ CMS software, allowing for real-time updates to menus and pricing across both indoor and outdoor screens.

The Drax Hall branch officially opened on June 6, 2025. “When people speak about authentic Jamaican food, patties are at the top of the list,” said franchise co-owner Shermaine Desnoes. “Juici Patties is a world-class brand offering world-class products, and now we have world-class digital signage too – the investment has been 100 percent worthwhile.”