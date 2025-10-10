Grand Central Becomes a Canvas for New York’s Humanity with Massive Digital Art Takeover

October 10, 2025 by guest author, John Berkovich

Grand Central Terminal has been transformed into a sweeping public art experience with Dear New York, a citywide love letter created by Humans of New York founder Brandon Stanton. The immersive installation replaces every advertisement in the terminal and subway tunnels with portraits and stories of real New Yorkers.

Running, with free admission, from October 6–19, the installation unifies more than 150 digital displays and 50-foot projections in the Main Concourse – marking the first time the MTA’s full digital network has been devoted entirely to art.

Designed by Emmy-winning creative director David Korins, Dear New York surrounds commuters with the city’s faces, voices, and resilience. “This is the largest public work the city has seen since The Gates, and in some ways ever, speaking to every walk of life and every kind of person,” said Korins.

The project also features live music from The Juilliard School and a community art showcase in Vanderbilt Hall, featuring works from emerging artists and 600 students from New York City public schools.

MTA Director Mary John called it “a photographic display of New Yorkers from all walks of life.”

In the city that never sleeps, Dear New York offers a rare pause and a moment of reflection amid the rush. For two weeks, one of the world’s busiest stations becomes a living portrait of the people who keep it moving.