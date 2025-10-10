Adidas Lights Up The Sphere in Las Vegas to Launch Trionda – Official Ball for FIFA World Cup 26

October 10, 2025 by guest author, John Berkovich

On October 3, Adidas unveiled Trionda, the official match ball for the FIFA World Cup 26. To promote the launch, Adidas picked an iconic spot perfect for showing off a soccer ball: the Sphere in Las Vegas. On October 3, a teaser ran there that got every soccer fan’s heart racing.

The Sphere was transformed into a giant showcase of all official World Cup balls since 1970, starting with the Telstar Durlast and ending with the brand-new Trionda. It was storytelling at its best, brought to life on the Sphere’s massive LED screens, as shown in this video:

The promotion lights up The Sphere with the ball’s red, green, and blue design – colors representing the three host nations of the 2026 tournament: Canada, Mexico, and the United States. The animated visuals highlight Trionda’s four-panel construction and the tournament’s unity theme, symbolizing the three countries coming together to host the World Cup for the first time.

Inside the Trionda, Adidas has embedded the latest connected ball technology, using a side-mounted 500 Hz motion-sensor chip that transmits real-time data to VAR systems. The technology allows referees to analyze every touch of the ball with greater precision and speed, supporting faster offside and handball decisions.

The adidas Trionda takeover of The Sphere also marks the official countdown to FIFA World Cup 26.

(Image/Video: adidas)