Stratacache Makes Big Investment in Canadian Retail Media Network

October 9, 2025 by guest author, Florian Rotberg

Loblaw Advance, the retail media subsidiary of Canadian retail giant Loblaw, has ambitious plans for growth. With nearly 2,000 screens across 700 stores already in operation, Loblaw considers itself the retail media market leader in Canada. Now, the supermarket chain is taking the next step with its long-time service partner, Stratacache.

During New York Advertising Week, the companies announced that Stratacache will invest in developing and expanding a modern retail media network for Loblaw. The retailer has collaborated with the digital signage provider for 15 years and is now relying on its strategic expertise to build the new network, which will be integrated into the Loblaw Advance Audio and Video Network.

The partnership aims to significantly boost in-store media sales. The upgraded digital signage infrastructure will enhance customer engagement while providing brands with new, more dynamic advertising opportunities. Hundreds of additional screens will be installed in stores this fall, with further expansion planned throughout next year.

With 4.1 million daily customers nationwide, Loblaw sees enormous potential for advertising revenue through this expanded retail media network.

invidis/Sixteen:Nine comment

When it comes to retail media, Stratacache continues to go “all in.” Under the leadership of CEO Chris Riegel, the company is positioning itself more decisively than any other digital signage provider—as both an infrastructure enabler and a network operator for endemic and non-endemic advertising at the point of sale.

Unlike traditional service providers that simply install and manage digital signage systems on behalf of retailers, Stratacache operates as an equal partner. It shares the business risk and independently develops “turnkey retail media networks” that it also operates and markets directly.

Through PRN, its retail media subsidiary, Stratacache brings deep expertise in the in-store sector and a dedicated media sales team. Its shopper analytics platform, Walkbase, is known for being simple and practical but delivers “good enough” insights for everyday retail use.

CEO Chris Riegel emphasizes building long-term, risk-sharing partnerships—a disruptive approach that serves as a USP in the current market. As brick-and-mortar retailers increasingly recognize the value of in-store retail media but remain cautious about heavy upfront investments, Stratacache’s model offers a timely and appealing solution.