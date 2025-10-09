Screenverse Acquires Perpetual Media Tech to Power Video Monetization Across DooH Networks

October 9, 2025 by guest author, John Berkovich

Screenverse has acquired the core technology assets of Perpetual Media. This move strengthens its position as a bridge between DooH and the broader digital video ecosystem. The acquisition includes Perpetual’s proprietary prDooH software, U.S. patents, and integration rights – all of which are focused on enabling programmatic video delivery across DooH environments. Screenverse reportedly manages over 100,000 screens in 210 markets.

The platform supports IAB-standard video measurement, adaptive rendering, and other features required to bring connected TV (CTV) and online video campaigns into physical-world screens. By adding this technology, Screenverse aims to help publishers unlock new revenue by aligning DooH inventory with digital video standards already used by advertisers.

The deal also brings Perpetual founder Brandon Wilton to Screenverse as Vice President of Enterprise Partnerships, where he will lead efforts to expand enterprise-grade video solutions.

“This acquisition marks a pivotal step in our mission to be the universal monetization bridge for digital screens in the physical world,” said David Weinfeld, CEO of Screenverse. “By adding Perpetual’s video-centric technology and expanding into non-standard inventory, we’re giving publishers the tools to maximize yield and opening the door for advertisers.”

The move comes amid strong growth in digital video ad spending, projected to reach $72 billion in the U.S. this year.