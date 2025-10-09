Love’s Drives Into Retail Media With Launch of Love’s Media Group

October 9, 2025 by guest author, John Berkovich

Love’s Travel Stops has entered the retail media landscape with the launch of Love’s Media Group, a new advertising network built to reach professional drivers and travelers across America’s highways. The Oklahoma City–based company says the platform unifies its physical and digital touchpoints into a single, nationwide network that follows customers throughout their journey – from fuel pump screens and in-store displays to the Love’s Connect app and My Love Rewards loyalty program.

Love’s Media Group joins a growing list of companies creating their own digital media arm, and the platform gives brands access to professional truck drivers – a hard-to-reach audience – as well as everyday travelers making purchasing decisions on the road.

“Love’s Media Group represents an exciting evolution of our commitment to enhancing the customer experience while creating new value for our brand partners,” said Patrick McLean, chief marketing officer at Love’s. “Love’s has been serving America’s travelers for more than 60 years, and that trust is the foundation of our media network.”

With 662 locations in 42 states, the company is working with select brand partners to refine the platform, focusing on measurable performance and scalable capabilities for reaching America’s traveling public.