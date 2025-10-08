Outdoor Media Industry Rallies Behind Wildstone CEO’s Himalayan Charity Climb

October 8, 2025 by guest author, John Berkovich

Damian Cox, founder and CEO of Wildstone, the world’s largest owner of outdoor media infrastructure, is preparing to take on one of the Himalayas’ most demanding mountains to raise funds and awareness for two charities close to his family.

On October 15, Cox and two friends will begin a 15-day ascent of Ama Dablam (6,812 meters/22,349 feet) in Nepal, a technically challenging peak known for steep, exposed ice and rock routes. The climb follows four months of intensive training and acclimatization.

Cox is dedicating the effort to Young Epilepsy and Lupus UK. His daughter, Milla, lives with absence epilepsy and lupus, conditions that motivated him to undertake the climb. “Watching what my daughter goes through is extraordinarily difficult,” he said. “She faces so many obstacles with courage and humor. She’s inspired me to do something meaningful for other children affected by these conditions.”

So far, the climb has raised nearly £45,000 (US$56,250), with support coming from across the outdoor advertising sector. Global and Hillenaar Outdoor have made corporate donations, while UK operator 75Media is donating digital billboard space to promote the fundraising campaign.

“I’m incredibly grateful for the support I’ve already received from people in the industry, and I’m hoping others will dig as deep as they can to support these vital charities,” Cox said.

To contribute, visit the fundraising page here.

(Image: Givewheel)