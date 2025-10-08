New Blueprint for Budget Hotels: Hi Inn’s Fully Self-Service Design

October 8, 2025 by guest author, John Berkovich

A new generation of budget-conscious travelers is reshaping expectations of hotel design and service. In response, Hi Inn Self-Service, created by Vermilion Zhou Design Group for H World Group, in Ningbo, China, introduced a forward-looking hospitality model built on automation, modular construction, and sustainability. The project marks a systemic reinvention of the traditional economy hotel. Instead of simply adding kiosks or contactless check-in, Hi Inn redefines the stay experience from the ground up – linking spatial logic, visual language, and operational systems into a seamless, self-service framework.

At Hi Inn, self-service is more than a business model; it’s the design language itself. Color, materials, and lighting combine to create a restrained but welcoming environment where guests can move independently from arrival to check-out.

The compact lobby seamlessly integrates all essential guest functions into a fully automated zone, striking a balance between efficiency and comfort. Modular “unit-based” layouts, including wash walls, wardrobe walls, and self-service dining and laundry zones, streamline construction and simplify maintenance.

Guestrooms are built from prefabricated units that integrate lighting, media, and functional systems for quick installation and easy reconfiguration. According to Vermilion, more than 80 percent of materials, including steel panels and standardized hardware, are recyclable.

The result is a lightweight, low-impact hospitality model that minimizes resource use without sacrificing comfort or reliability.

“Hi Inn Self-Service is designed for a generation that values independence, sustainability, and affordability,” said Kuang Ming (Ray) Chou, Creative Director at Vermilion Zhou Design Group. “Our goal was to reconstruct the entire guest journey into a coherent, human-centered system.”

By combining eco-friendly materials, modular construction, and intuitive automation, the project positions Hi Inn as a benchmark for modern economy hotels in China and elsewhere.