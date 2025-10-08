Former OoH Veteran Launches Utah’s First Drone Pressure Washing Service

October 8, 2025 by guest author, John Berkovich

A Utah, USA-based start-up is taking pressure washing airborne. Helmski Pressure Washing, founded by OoH industry veteran Mike Helm, has launched the region’s first commercial drone pressure-washing service, designed to clean hard-to-reach exteriors on tall buildings, rooftops, signage, and other structures – without the need for scaffolding or lifts.

The company’s aerial cleaning system uses a high-pressure tethered drone that can reach up to 10 stories, delivering precision water and detergent spray while the operator remains safely on the ground. The video below shows the drone cleaning a Clear Channel billboard:

Helmski’s drone features stabilized flight control, live video feedback, and adjustable pressure settings to tackle everything from industrial grime to delicate façade maintenance.

“I don’t use high pressure to wash a digital billboard because you are going to cause damage” said Helm in an interview with Billboard Insider. “The drone cleaning is less expensive for an operator because the cost of the lift used for brush cleaning is expensive; not to mention it is much safer to have personnel on the ground.”