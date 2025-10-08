Deel Media Partners With Nexmosphere on Sensor-Driven Retail Media

October 8, 2025 by guest author, John Berkovich

Deel Media, based in Roswell, Georgia, USA, has partnered with Netherlands-based Nexmosphere to integrate sensor technologies into its retail media platform, combining interactivity, shopper engagement, and audience measurement.

The collaboration gives Deel access to a broad set of interoperable sensors, enabling retailers to link physical products with dynamic digital content and gather actionable customer data. “The use of sensors creates more engaging and interactive in-store experiences and helps us gather valuable usage and demographic data,” said Bill Clapes, President of Deel Media.

Clapes first connected with Nexmosphere at ISE 2024, where he was introduced to the company’s retail-focused use cases. A sample kit from the show sparked Deel’s development work, which has since expanded to multiple sensor types.

Current proofs-of-concept include proximity sensors that change content based on how close a shopper is to a screen, and lift-and-learn sensors that trigger tailored content when products are picked up. Deel is also experimenting with touch, LiDAR, weight, and motion sensors, while integrating with third-party audience measurement systems.

Clapes added that Nexmosphere’s portfolio is designed for interoperability, giving Deel a broad mix of sensor options that all connect through a single integration point.

The timing aligns with broader industry shifts. The invidis Yearbook 2024 highlighted how digital signage is moving beyond static playback into a connected ecosystem of displays, sensors, and data-driven platforms. Retail media, in particular, is seen as a growth driver where advertisers are demanding not just impressions, but proof of engagement and sales impact. Sensor-enabled interactivity fits directly into that trend, bridging the gap between physical products and measurable digital campaigns.

Clapes sees two primary benefits. First, interactivity keeps digital signage from becoming background noise. “As passive digital signage becomes more prevalent and less of a novelty, it will become less noticed. Interactivity draws consumers back into engaging with products and content,” he said. Second, sensors deliver the measurement that retail media networks are demanding, from dwell time to demographic insights, to help prove campaign effectiveness.

Although the focus is on retail, Clapes said sensor technology has wider applications, including DooH networks, where the ability to tailor content in real time could add value. He emphasized that privacy concerns are front of mind: “It’s important to note that we’re not using technologies such as facial recognition as part of data gathering.”

For Deel Media and Nexmosphere, the partnership signals a future in which impressions alone aren’t enough; interaction and measurable engagement will be the new benchmarks for in-store media.

(Image: Deel)