Unicol Custom Mounts Support Liberty Global Office AV Upgrade

October 7, 2025 by guest author, John Berkovich

UK-based Unicol Engineering has delivered custom mounting solutions for Liberty Global’s London and Leeds offices, supporting a major AV refresh for the telecom and media company.

The nine-month project, completed in May 2025, integrated Sharp displays, Logitech Rally conferencing systems, and Nureva speakers. James Robinson of AVenture Audio Visual provided oversight.

Unicol supplied a range of mounts – including Accession Behind-Screen Service Mounts, Adaptawall Pop-Out Mounts, and VS1000 monitor trolleys – engineered to simplify servicing, so that – instead of multiple engineers removing equipment – a single engineer can access and resolve issues.

A distinctive challenge emerged at Liberty Global’s Leeds office, where a hollow, “doughnut”-shaped boardroom table prevented the use of a center-mounted camera. In response, Unicol developed a floor-mounted solution that preserved the architect’s design.

Unicol also designed mounts to prevent damage to acoustic wall panels, enabling Liberty Global to switch vendors or upgrade technology in the future. Robinson praised Unicol’s adaptability: “They consistently tweak existing solutions or create new ones from scratch to meet specific needs.”