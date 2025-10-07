OpenAI and Samsung Sign Agreement to Build Global AI Infrastructure

October 7, 2025 by guest author, Antonia Hamberger

OpenAI and several Samsung affiliates have signed a letter of intent (LOI) to work together on developing global AI data center infrastructure and advancing technologies that are essential for AI model training and inference. The partnership involves Samsung Electronics, Samsung SDS, Samsung C&T, and Samsung Heavy Industries.

The agreement was signed at Samsung’s headquarters in Seoul, with senior executives from each company in attendance.

Samsung Electronics to support OpenAI’s semiconductor needs

As part of the collaboration, Samsung Electronics will serve as a strategic memory partner for OpenAI’s “Stargate” project – an initiative to expand AI computing infrastructure globally. The two companies will focus on increasing the supply of advanced memory chips needed for next-generation AI.

OpenAI’s demand for memory chips is expected to grow immensely, with projections reaching up to 900,000 DRAM wafers per month. Samsung plans to meet part of this demand together with Korean semiconductor manufacturer SK Hynix, and contribute expertise in semiconductor manufacturing, chip packaging, and integration technologies.

Samsung SDS to develop AI data centers and enterprise services

The plan also includes the expansion of data center capacity in Korea, which OpenAI CEO Sam Altman considers an important strategic location. “Korea has all the ingredients to be a global leader in AI – incredible tech talent, world-class infrastructure, strong government support, and a thriving AI ecosystem”, Sam Altman said. The efforts are supported by South Korea’s Ministry of Science and ICT, which signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with OpenAI.

To build and operate AI data centers under the Stargate initiative, OpenAI will work with Samsung’s IT services unit, Samsung SDS. Additionally, Samsung SDS has become an official reseller of OpenAI services in South Korea and plans to help local companies adopt ChatGPT Enterprise and other AI solutions.

(Image: Samsung)