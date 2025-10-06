Econocom Strengthens AV Operations, Aiming for €500 Million Revenue by 2028

October 6, 2025 by guest author, Florian Rotberg

Econocom is setting its sights on rapid ProAV expansion, unveiling plans to grow its revenue in the segment to €500 million by 2028 – up from €300 million in 2024. The announcement follows a flurry of acquisitions that have positioned the technology company as Europe’s largest ProAV integrator.

We caught up with Econocom CEO Angel Benguigui and Senior Executive Israel Garcia during the company’s ProAV management kickoff in Marbella, where the two shared exclusive insights into Econocom’s strategic roadmap. The glamorous backdrop of Marbella – known for its jet-set appeal – stood in stark contrast to the executives’ grounded, analytical approach.

ProAV as the fourth strategic pillar

Econocom, a €2.7 billion revenue, pan-European digital general contractor, is expanding its portfolio by establishing ProAV as its fourth strategic pillar – alongside finance, infrastructure, and workplace. Originally founded 50 years ago by Jean-Louis Bouchard as an IT leasing firm, Econocom has evolved into a major managed services and financing provider, serving hundreds of corporate clients across Europe.

The company’s ProAV journey began a decade ago with acquisitions in Spain, followed by expansion into the Benelux region in 2017. In 2023, a strategic review by BCG recommended a deeper focus on ProAV – not as a traditional AV distributor or box mover, but as a full-service solution and managed service provider.

Rapid expansion and unified branding

Recent acquisitions – including ICT in Germany, ISS in Ireland, and Avencia in Spain – have significantly expanded Econocom’s European footprint. “We’re serious about ProAV,” said CEO Angel Benguigui. “Our 750 ProAV employees generated more than €300 million in revenue in 2024. But we’re not stopping there.”

Visibility remains a challenge. Outside of Spain, France, and Benelux, Econocom is still working on developing a ProAV brand recognition with end-customers. To address this, the company is retiring the “Gather with Econocom” brand in favor of a unified Econocom identity. Co-branded entities will also transition to the Econocom name, reinforcing a consistent presence across Europe.

Managed services: the future of ProAV

Econocom is betting big on managed services as the future of ProAV. The group’s Amsterdam Schiphol Airport project serves as a blueprint for this model, where Econocom provides full lifecycle services – from installation to operations and maintenance. “Clients want turnkey solutions. We have the tools, skills, and experience to deliver,” said Israel Garcia.

Behind the scenes, Econocom is standardizing service catalogues and processes across all entities and regions, ensuring consistency and scalability. The current industry shift from hardware-centric solutions to service-driven offerings marks a significant evolution in the ProAV landscape. A paradigm shift Econocom intends to champion.

Growth through acquisition and integration

Scale is a decisive factor in the service-driven ProAV and digital signage sector – and Econocom is fully aware of it. To meet its ambitious growth targets, the company is pursuing a dual strategy of organic expansion and strategic acquisitions. “Organic growth alone won’t be enough to achieve our targets,” acknowledges CEO Angel Benguigui. “That’s why we’re actively expanding our footprint through acquisitions of AV companies across Europe. With a proven track record in M&A and a strong capability in integrating new businesses, Econocom is well-positioned to scale efficiently and sustainably.”

With more than 60% of its revenue now generated outside France, Econocom is positioning itself as a truly European company – flexible, agile, and focused. The goal: €4 billion in total revenue by 2028, with ProAV contributing 12.5%, or €500 million.