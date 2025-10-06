Appspace Names Pete Schmied CEO, Holly Grogan President as Leadership Transition Continues

October 6, 2025 by guest author, John Berkovich

Appspace has promoted Pete Schmied to Chief Executive Officer and Holly Grogan to President, effective immediately. Former CEO Tony DiBenedetto, who led the transition of Appspace to a workspace experience provider over three years ago, as reported by Sixteen:Nine, will remain with the company as Executive Chairman.

Schmied, who joined Appspace in 2020 as Chief Customer Officer and later served as President, takes the top role with a mandate to streamline how organizations manage workplace communication, digital signage, intranets, and space management. “Customers want fewer tools and faster value,” he said. “Appspace unifies these functions and focuses on reporting progress, not promises.”

Grogan previously served as Chief People Officer and Chief Experience Officer. She has been instrumental in shaping both employee and customer engagement strategies. “Our priority is improving customer satisfaction while making the platform easier to use and adopt,” Grogan said.

The appointments follow a period of expansion for Appspace, which recently acquired intranet specialist Igloo Software and attracted investment from private equity firm Accel-KKR. The company says these moves have strengthened its platform across various industries, including healthcare, retail, manufacturing, and hospitality.

(Image: Appspace)