Planar Adds Komodo Series to Fine-Pitch LED Portfolio

October 3, 2025 by guest author, John Berkovich

Planar has introduced the Komodo Series, a new line of ultra-fine pixel pitch LED video walls built on Chip-on-Board (COB) MicroLED technology. The launch adds a premium option to Planar’s fine-pitch indoor LED portfolio, targeting applications where top-end visual performance and reliability are critical.

Available in 0.7, 0.9, and 1.2-millimeter pixel pitches, Komodo supports resolutions from Full HD and 4K up to 8K and ultra-wide 5K. The series delivers a DCI-P3 color gamut, 1,000 nits of brightness, and is designed for use in corporate and educational settings, control rooms, video production environments, and private cinemas, with support for both 16:9 and 21:9 aspect ratios.

The line is powered by Megapixel’s Helios LED processing platform, co-developed with Planar. Helios brings 8K input support, ST2110 capability, and a modular architecture for flexibility and future upgrades. Planar says Komodo’s cabinet electronics were designed to support Helios’ features.

The Komodo Series also incorporates an alternating LED orientation to improve color uniformity and viewing angles, while COB construction enhances durability and energy efficiency.

Komodo is available for order now, with shipments scheduled to begin in December 2025.