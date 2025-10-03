Atlas 9 Signals Dimensional Innovations’ Leap from Client Work to Immersive IP

October 3, 2025 by guest author, John Berkovich

For years, creative services firms have talked about transforming from project vendors into IP owners. With Atlas 9, Dimensional Innovations (DI) is doing just that – building a narrative-driven, immersive destination in Kansas City, USA. Opened on September 25, 2025, and carrying a reported $26.7 million price tag, Atlas 9 spans approximately 46,000 square feet, blending interactive art, live performance, food & beverage, and nonlinear storytelling in a theatrical “movie theater come alive.”

The founding narrative of Atlas 9 reimagines a 1990s cinema where a holographic experiment went awry, where fiction and film bleed into reality, with a fictional agency (F.A.C.A.D.E.) tracking anomalies. Visitors use RFID “faze” bracelets to unlock story threads across themed rooms: pizza parlors, arcades, speakeasies, immersive corridors, and a projection-mapped auditorium.

Reportedly, the Atlas9 team drew inspiration from other interactive art exhibits around the world, including The Rabbit Hole at the City Museum in St. Louis, USA, and teamLabs in Tokyo, with comparisons inevitably drawn to Meow Wolf.

This bold move is rooted in DI’s evolving identity. On the Sixteen:Nine Podcast, Chad Hutson discussed how DI merged deep expertise in fabrication, digital content, and experience design into a unified offering. And earlier, Chris Riebschlager shared how DI’s software arm and physical build capabilities are tightly integrated, avoiding the usual divide between digital and analog teams – an integration now on display at Atlas9.

Early reviews and public reaction echo both pride and critique. The local press praises the accessible narrative, in-character staff, and physical interactivity, which is grounded in real food & beverage. Reddit users say it felt “worth the value” and easier to follow than many immersive rivals – but also note uneven theming, crowding, and a lack of a single standout “hero moment.”

Atlas 9 marks DI’s shift from service provider to an experience-economy player, drawing visitors to Kansas City and attracting attention from an industry watching where design, technology, and storytelling converge.

(Images: Stage9/Dimensional Innovations)