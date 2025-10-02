Pueblo Police Add Daktronics Video Wall to Real-Time Crime Center

October 2, 2025 by guest author, John Berkovich

The Pueblo Police Department in Colorado, USA, has installed a new Daktronics LED video wall at its Real-Time Crime Center (RTCC), working with High Point Networks on the project. The display provides technicians and officers with a clearer view of data, imagery, and live surveillance feeds, helping them track and prevent crime in the city.

The installation features a 1.2-millimeter pixel pitch dvLED video wall measuring 7-by-12 feet (2.1-by-3.7 meters) that is TAA compliant. The high-resolution display allows operators to view multiple data feeds simultaneously. Genetec software ties the system together by unifying video surveillance and access control into a single interface. High Point Networks supplied the secure network infrastructure to handle the data flow.

The RTCC, one of the first of its kind in Colorado, combines video surveillance, analytics, and “ShotSpotter” gunfire detection technology to give law enforcement near-instant alerts and actionable intelligence. According to the department, gunshot sensors installed in high-crime areas can send an alert to the center within 60 seconds of a shot being fired.

During a recent community open house, the department showed how the video wall enables technicians to identify details in live surveillance, citing a case where a hand-to-hand drug transaction was clearly captured on screen, allowing officers to recognize suspects and contraband.

“The integration of the Pueblo Police Department’s RTCC, featuring state-of-the-art Daktronics video technology, provides our department with a crucial advantage in addressing crime across the City of Pueblo,” said Pueblo Police Chief Chris Noeller.