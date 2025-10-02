In an Industry-First Move, Poppulo Earns ISO AI-Certification

October 2, 2025 by guest author, Florian Rotberg

Poppulo has become the first digital signage provider to receive the ISO certification for Responsible AI. As AI becomes a strategic pillar in workplace communications, certified environments are essential for enterprise-grade deployments.

As artificial intelligence becomes a core component of digital signage platforms, a new ISO standard is gaining traction: ISO 42001:2023 – Responsible AI. This certification, which covers AI governance, data security, and enterprise scalability, is the first globally recognized framework for Artificial Intelligence Management Systems (AIMS). Now, Poppulo has become the first digital signage provider to successfully achieve this certification – setting a new benchmark for the industry.

Poppulo, a specialist in workplace and employee communications, has long been a pioneer in AI integration. As previously reported by invidis, the company has embedded AI deeply into its platform — both in its core product and as a paid add-on. With more than 600,000 installed touchpoints, Poppulo is now positioning itself as a market leader in AI-powered digital signage.

At DSS Europe in Munich, CEO Ruth Farnell shared how AI is fully integrated into Poppulo’s organization, product development, and business model. The company, formed through the merger of FWi (US) and Poppulo (Ireland), already generates a multi-million dollar revenue stream from AI features.

ISO 42001 certified platforms provide a secure foundation for Agentic AI, allowing users to deploy customized, scalable AI solutions with confidence. This is especially critical for cross-channel employee communications across digital signage, mobile, and intranet environments, where business-critical and confidential data demands the highest security standards.

With the EU enforcing the world’s strictest AI regulations, businesses operating in or with EU subsidiaries want to comply globally. With the exception of China, global organisations aim for standards vs regional solutions. For users of workplace communication platforms like Poppulo or Appspace, global deployments must meet the highest regulatory thresholds.

The news was first published at invidis.com, where you can also find a deeper analysis.

