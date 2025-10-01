U.S. AV Giant Forté Acquires Swedish-Danish Integrator Informationsteknik

October 1, 2025 by guest author, Florian Rotberg

Forté – formerly known as AVI Systems – acquired Scandinavian modern workplace integrator Informationsteknik with businesses in Sweden and Denmark. The company was founded in 1989 operates from seven locations with more than 120 employees.

With this acquisition, Forté, one of the largest ProAV integrators in the U.S., continues its European expansion strategy by systematically acquiring partners within the ProAV alliance GPA. In spring 2025, Forté brought on board System Video in Ireland and GMS in Germany – both GPA members. The company’s goal is to transform the alliance from a loose network of partners into a joint organization.

With decades of experience and a strong local presence, the company has earned a reputation for delivering seamless, high-impact solutions across corporate, education, and event environments. Its team of professionals has made Informationsteknik a trusted partner for many leading organizations in Scandinavia.

As part of the acquisition, Informationsteknik’s existing audiovisual integration business in Sweden and Denmark will be rebranded as Forté. The company’s events operations will continue under their established names – Informationsteknik in Sweden and Get Visual in Denmark – due to their strong recognition and trusted track record in managing high-profile live corporate events and meetings.

This acquisition strengthens Forté’s presence in Europe and positions the integrator to deliver future-ready communication and collaboration solutions on a global scale. Sweden, in particular, serves as a key hub for U.S.-based companies expanding into the Nordic and Baltic regions.