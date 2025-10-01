Ocean Outdoor, Absen Replace Landmark Manchester Arndale Screen With Curved LED

October 1, 2025 by guest author, John Berkovich

British DooH operator Ocean Outdoor has been busy upgrading many of its larger screens this year, swapping out aging LEDs with newer technology and adding features like motion tracking cameras. The one at Manchester’s Arndale shopping center was replaced with a custom-engineered curved LED screen to match the center’s distintive convex façade. Like most of Ocean’s flagship locations, it uses Absen LED.

The new screen, measuring 17.92 by 5.12 meters (59 by 17 feet), replaces an earlier installation that was much more power hungry. Absen developed a lightweight cabinet system to fit the existing steel support structure and created a prototype at its UK showroom to test the design before installation.

The LED is Absen’s A0621 Energy Saving model, which incorporates a custom-cut panel feature that matches the building’s curve. According to Absen, the screen consumes over 30 percent less power than comparable systems, lowering operational costs, and includes intelligent monitoring for real-time management.

“Ocean selected Absen based on the company’s lightweight product design and its ability to create custom solutions for complex architectural requirements,” the company said, noting that client feedback has been positive.

The Manchester Arndale Centre is one of the UK’s largest indoor retail destinations, home to more than 200 stores, restaurants, and leisure spaces.