Toyota Rolls Out 23,000 Samsung Displays Across Dealerships, Global Expansion Next

September 30, 2025 by guest author, Antonia Hamberger

Samsung recently wrapped up one of its biggest signage projects to date with Toyota. More than 1,250 dealerships across 40 countries have been outfitted with Samsung displays, all powered by the company’s own remote device management system, Magicinfo – the predecessor to its newer VXT platform. In total, more than 23,000 displays were installed as part of Toyota’s global digital strategy with support from Trison, Europe’s largest digital signage integrator. What started in Europe, the Middle East, and Central Asia is now expanding into other markets worldwide.

Modernized Toyota dealerships now feature 4K UHD screens and Samsung’s SMD IEA2.0 LED display. The digital journey spans the entire customer experience – from reception and consultation rooms to vehicle displays and customer lounges where customers can configure their cars on touchscreens – a standard in new car dealerships concepts.

With these upgrades, Toyota has also shifted its sales approach: moving away from scripted product presentations and toward more personal, one-on-one conversations with customers.

“Bringing Samsung’s digital signage into our dealerships has added real value at every point of the customer journey,” said Dirk Christiaens, Business Transformation and Brand Experience Manager at Toyota Motor Europe. “The ability to remotely manage our displays in real time through MagicInfo has greatly increased customer engagement.”

Despite all the hype surrounding Samsung’s new VXT, it’s surprising that the displays are still running on MagicInfo. The rollout, however, took over two years—when the concept was first developed, Samsung’s premium software was still in its early stages.