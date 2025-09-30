LG Crowns Atlético Madrid’s Stadium with Giant Ribbon LED

September 30, 2025 by guest author, Antonia Hamberger

LG has just finished installing a large new ribbon LED display on the roof of Atlético Madrid’s Estadio Metropolitano. The elliptical screen stretches across 1,742 square meters and is built with mesh LEDs that shine at 7,500 candelas per square meter – bright enough to hold their own against the midday sun.

Unlike traditional LED panels, mesh LEDs are lighter and more flexible, which makes them much easier to mount high up on the stadium roof. While their resolution is lower, fans in the stands won’t notice much thanks to the viewing distance. The display itself measures 404 meters at the top, 417 meters at the bottom, and stands 4.41 meters tall.

This isn’t LG’s first big contribution to the Metropolitano. As Atlético Madrid’s official sponsor for the past two seasons, the display maker has already delivered around 3,000 square meters of digital signage inside the venue. From the entrances and concourses to the press center and the players’ tunnel, LG screens have been part of the stadium experience since 2017.

And it’s not just Madrid—LG is making its mark across Spain. The company recently supplied a striking 300-square-meter LED screen for Valencia’s Roig Arena, seamlessly integrated into the facade with LED slats.

