ISE 2026 Update: 1,400+ Exhibitors Confirmed and New Events Announced

September 29, 2025 by guest author, Balthasar Mayer

In less than five months, ISE will be back in Barcelona – and it looks as though the show will be able to continue its 2025 success story. More than 1,400 exhibitors have confirmed their participation, 184 of whom will be firts-time exhibitors. This was announced by Mike Blackman, ISE managing director, at a press briefing in Munich last week.

Blackman also gave updates regarding the new Hall Zero which was scheduled to be completed this December and would have added 25% more exhibition space for ISE 2026. The hall is a key part of ISE’s growth strategy but will now only be available for ISE 2028. To support long-term growth, ISE also added three new events: Spark, EdTech, and a Cybersecurity Summit.

The most exciting announcement was the introduction of “Spark”. With this four-day event, ISE wants to attract leading creative minds to explore the latest trends and future visions for content creation across various ProAV sectors – from digital signage and broadcasting to gaming.

The Cybersecurity Summit is scheduled for February 5, and will cover critical regulations and compliance requirements, including ISO 27001 and NIS2.

The EdTech Congress will focus on the education sector. Organized in collaboration with the Edutech Cluster and Fira de Barcelona, it will take place on February 4 and 5 at the Palau de Congressos.

More details about these new events will be announced in the coming weeks.

Mike Blackman also revealed one of the keynote speakers for ISE 2026: Sol Rashidi, a leading international AI expert. Rashidi is an advocate for human-centered AI that empowers employees to achieve new levels of performance rather than replacing them.

Official ticket sales for ISE 2026 will take place February 3 to 6, 2026, with ticket sales starting in November.