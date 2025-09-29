Ingenium Expands Digital Signage Across Ottawa Museums with Carousel and Brightsign

September 29, 2025 by guest author, John Berkovich

Ottawa’s Ingenium, which oversees the Canada Science and Technology Museum, the Canada Aviation and Space Museum, and the Canada Agriculture and Food Museum, has expanded its digital signage network from 15 to 50 endpoints. The upgrade is powered by Carousel Cloud software and Brightsign media players, supported by Brightsign’s BSN.Cloud for remote management.

The expansion includes indoor and outdoor screens, wayfinding kiosks, and displays at the Ingenium Centre archives. Staff offices are also connected to the network, providing the organization with a mix of visitor-facing and internal communication tools.

Brian Wragg, AV specialist at Ingenium, said the decision came down to usability and reliability. “Carousel is simple for our creative team to manage, while BrightSign delivers consistent performance,” he noted.

The content mix encompasses admission pricing, event listings, navigation maps, and interactive features that allow visitors to contribute photos for public display. Select installations run in 4K, including a planned 40-foot projection on the exterior wall of the Aviation and Space Museum.

For Ingenium’s IT and creative staff, the shift to a cloud system has removed the need for large VPN transfers and on-premises servers. “Our creative staff can now upload and preview content remotely, and IT managers appreciate that Carousel Cloud requires minimal bandwidth,” Wragg added.

The result is a unified, cloud-managed signage network that supports both visitor engagement and day-to-day operations across Ingenium’s museum campuses.